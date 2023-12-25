Illawarra Mercurysport
Hawks hijack Christmas Day thriller and roll the Kings on their home court

By Chris Pike
December 25 2023 - 10:26pm
Hawks coach Justin Tatum. Picture by Adam McLean
Hawks coach Justin Tatum. Picture by Adam McLean

The Illawarra Hawks continue to show how far they have come under new coach Justin Tatum with a gritty 94-90 win over the Sydney Kings on Christmas Day at Qudos Bank Arena.

