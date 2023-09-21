Olbrich ready to take flight for the Illawarra Hawks

Hawks skipper Sam Froling believes Lachlan Olbrich's best is still yet to come even after steering Illawarra to victory over the Bullets on Wednesday night.
The Hawks were slow out of the blocks in their second NBL Blitz hit-out, trailing 25-16 at quarter-time, fighting back to cut the deficit to four points at the main break. However, Illawarra hit their straps in the second half to record a 95-88 win.
Coming off the bench, Olbrich was instrumental in the performance, mustering 20 points, three assists and two rebounds. It was his most impressive outing with the club since the UC Riverside freshman joined the Hawks on a three-year deal in April.
"Any time we get the win, it's a good feeling. Brisbane is a good side and we had a few challenges in the game, going down a bit, but we showed some fight to get back," Froling told the Mercury.
"Lachlan is an unbelievable talent. He has such a great future ahead of him and I think it's just a glimpse of what's to come with him. He's going to be massive for us this season, it gives me another piece of the five that can really score the ball and help out.
"He's going to be going up against the back-up centres of other teams and he's going to be a really tough guard for them. I think he will have a great year."
Fellow recruit Mason Peatling agreed with his captain, adding that Olbrich added another all-round dimension to the Hawks roster.
"The points will come and go, but his energy on the floor defensively and his ability to run and help create for others is something that just comes naturally to him, which is great," Peatling said.
"When the ball goes through the hoop a couple of extra times, that's awesome, but as long as that scoreboard is ticking in a direction that helps us win - that's the main thing."
The Brisbane victory came just two nights after Illawarra fell 85-71 to Melbourne United. They will wrap up their pre-season campaign on the Gold Coast against the Taipans on Friday.
The Hawks will then return to Wollongong to start preparing for their NBL season opener against the Kings on September 30 at the WIN Entertainment Centre
