Pollution closes some Wollongong beaches, warnings issued for swimmers

Heavy rainfall has lead to pollution at some Wollongong beaches with warnings issued for swimmers to stay out.
Swimming should be avoided at Bellambi and Corrimal beaches on Tuesday, January 16, due to pollution.
While pollution is likely at Austinmer, Bulli, Thirroul and Woonona beaches, with Beachwatch advising swimmers advised to use caution.
"Water quality usually suitable for swimming, but young children, elderly or those with compromised health may be at increased risk," the authority said.
No pollution alerts have been issued for Shellharbour or Kiama beaches.
A number of beaches across the Illawarra were closed due to dangerous surf on Monday, January 15; the Mercury has contacted councils for an update on today's conditions.
Well above average rainfall has been recorded so far this summer in Albion Park and Bellambi, with 219.8mm and 214mm recorded respectively.
This is well above the long-term average for December and January of 156.6mm and 164.4mm.
Kiama has had slightly below average rainfall so far with 181mm recorded. The town usually has 199.9mm across the two-month period.
