Chaos in Wollongong courthouse as police forced to use pepper spray

Police subdued a man with capsicum spray in the corridor of Wollongong courthouse after a large group of sovereign citizen supporters unleashed a verbal tirade against a magistrate.
The group of 30 were in court on Tuesday to support 'sovereign citizen' Glen Edward Short, 52, who was scheduled to face a hearing.
He pleaded not guilty to eight charges, including hindering a police officer in the execution of duty, refusing to submit a breath test, driving while suspended, and refusing to produce a drivers licence.
The offences stem from August 7, 2023 when he was pulled over by a highway patrol officer at Stanwell Tops for a random breath test, with a video of the bizarre interaction posted to his social media.
"You have no jurisdiction as the state of NSW is registered to Washington DC on the Security Exchange Commission," Short said during his belligerent tirade.
When Magistrate Michael Ong called Short's name to begin the matter on Tuesday, Short refused to stand at the bar table, instead announcing "the beneficiary of that man is here" from the back of the room.
His supporters also stood up before a verbal altercation ensued.
"You are sitting under a unicorn seal," Short said.
"I don't think that's it," the magistrate said.
Magistrate Ong told Short he had two matters before the court, however, Short persistently interrupted, yelling that he refused to be called by his name.
"How about I call you Bob? What would you say, then?" Short said.
Short then lobbed a stack of papers towards the bar table, before yelling: "This court has now been placed on judicial notice."
The matter was unable to begin due to the chaos, with he and his group members continuing to yell.
Court sheriffs and police officers were called to escort the group outside, with the magistrate making an order prohibiting them, except for Short, from re-entering.
A 49-year-old man was arrested in the corridor after he allegedly became belligerent and refused to leave, with police spraying him with capsicum spray. He was hit with four charges and will face court next month.
Meanwhile, about ten police officers guarded the entry to the courthouse while the group loitered outside the building.
The magistrate told Short his hearing would return to court at 2pm, however, he was a no-show.
"I have noted on the record the number of persons with Mr Short were conducting themselves in a way that was somewhat concerning ... with respect to the ongoing safety of court users and staff," Magistrate Ong said.
"The matter was called upon at approximately 2.30pm with no appearance."
Short was found guilty and convicted in his absence of all eight offences, and was subsequently fined a total of $6,440.
