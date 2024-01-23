Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Chaos in Wollongong courthouse as police forced to use pepper spray

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 23 2024 - 5:24pm, first published 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Edward Short after being escorted outside Wollongong courthouse on January 23. Picture by ACM
Glen Edward Short after being escorted outside Wollongong courthouse on January 23. Picture by ACM

Police subdued a man with capsicum spray in the corridor of Wollongong courthouse after a large group of sovereign citizen supporters unleashed a verbal tirade against a magistrate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.