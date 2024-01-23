Man charged following dramatic arrest inside Wollongong courthouse

A man has been charged following his dramatic arrest inside the corridors of a Wollongong courthouse.
A group of about 30 people entered the court to support sovereign citizen, Glen Edward Short, 52, who was scheduled to face a hearing after he pleaded not guilty to five driving charges stemming from August 7, 2023.
After Short's matter was called by Magistrate Michael Ong, the group stood up alongside Short, who refused to approach the bar table.
The group persistently interrupted proceedings, prompting court sheriffs to be called into the room. Wollongong police were also called to the scene to assist with escorting the group outside.
One man, who was among the supporters, allegedly refused to leave. The 49-year-old allegedly yelled expletives in the corridor before being subdued with capsicum spray and arrested.
He was charged with failing to leave a court premises as required by a security officer, not leaving court at the request of court security, failing to comply with a reasonable direction of a security officer, and wilfully delaying a security officer in exercise of their functions.
The man was granted police bail and is scheduled to face Wollongong Local Court on February 13.
"Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au," a NSW Police spokesperson said in a statement.
