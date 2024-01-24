Illawarra Mercurysport
Hickey making up for lost NBL time under Tatum

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 24 2024 - 12:56pm, first published 12:24pm
Will Hickey has forced his way into the Hawks rotation after riding the bench earlier this season. Picture by Adam McLean
Will Hickey has forced his way into the Hawks rotation after riding the bench earlier this season. Picture by Adam McLean

These days he'd "jump off a bridge" for coach Jason Tatum, but Hawks spark plug Will Hickey admits he was left disillusioned as he rode the pine earlier this season, just a year on from a breakout NBL campaign.

More from Hawks Nest

