In demand Clark weighing up options but keen to repay Hawks' faith

in demand Illawarra Hawks star man Gary Clark has opened up on being charged with drink-driving earlier this month, telling the Mercury he was not proud of his actions.
The off-court drama though has had little effect on Clark's form on the court, with the American amongst the best players in the NBL in recent weeks.
The 29-year-old's exploits haven't gone unnoticed, with clubs here in Australia and in the NBA and Europe enquiring about his services for next season and beyond.
Speaking to the Mercury after Tuesday''s practice session Clark said he was weighing up his options but his primary concern at the moment was on repaying the Hawks and helping the club secure a finals' berth.
"I'm at a point in my career now where I'm trying to make this transition. There's NBA teams that were interested in me before I got here, and now I'm playing so well, so there's a little bit more interest still but you don't put all your eggs in that basket, you have to assess the full layout, Euro League, NBA and NBL," he said.
"I've been sitting back the last couple of weeks just soaking it all in.
"My agent said for me to put my thinking cap on because he has had all these different calls each week about teams overseas and about the club here......and before I came here there were a couple of other clubs in the NBL that reached out.
"There is a real desire for me now. I'm just trying to stay focused, raise the stock price of everything by how well I play individually but also how far I can help push this team, who has been at the bottom for the last couple of years, not only win a couple of games but actually get into the playoffs, but also win in the playoffs, don't just get there, actually show up."
Clark, who is averaging 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game has helped the Hawks surge to a 11-12 win/loss record ahead of their clash against the Brisbane Bullets in Wollongong this Saturday.
The forward has been particularly impressive in his last six outings, especially in the first game after news came out about his driving under the influence (DUI) charge.
Clark was judged best on court with a monster 25 points, 15 rebounds and two assists in Illawarra's double-overtime victory over the JackJumpers in Tasmania on January 12.
Six days later he hit a season high 36 points against the Cairns Taipans and in the Hawks last-start win against the New Zealand Breakers was again best on court with 29 points and eight rebounds.
This impressive run has come despite battling a bruised knee which has hampered his effectiveness at times.
Clark though was loathe to make excuses and said as a professional it was his job to put aside on and off-court issues and deliver for his team.
"I'm a professional so I have to find a way to still play well," he said.
"That [DUI] I was not proud of but everyone who knows me knows that's not me. From the moment that situation unfolded I was very honest and open about everything. It was all about being professional, honest and communicating with my team, my coaching staff and just doing the things that I need to do to take my game to the next level.
"I want to show that who I am off the court and on the court is someone that everyone always wants to support and always wanted to be behind."
There's no doubting Clark is a popular figure with his team-mates and coaches alike.
He is also popular within the community, especially for his volunteer work with the Lighthouse Church in Wollongong.
The Hawks chances of re-signing Clark for next season are also boosted by the fact the former NBA player loves living in Wollongong.
"I love Australia. It's been on my bucket list since I was a kid," he said.
"I've said it in multiple interviews, preseason and before I got here and it's been everything and more than I expected.
"Wollongong itself is phenomenal. It's like nothing I've ever experienced. The people in Wollongong are incredible people.
"When I'm not here in the gym working or playing a game, I am enjoying this city just as much as I am on the court as I am off the court.
"The beach scenery is beautiful. It's high up there on what I love about Wollongong.
"But'it's not only the beautiful weather, it's also the great people.
"I do some volunteer work at the Lighthouse Church in the kitchen feeding the less fortunate and stuff like that. I have more friends there than I do probably here on the team.
"They're just people who are struggling in life and I've found a real bond connection with that core group of people.
"I've also branched out in other little burroughs of Wollongong to be able to have relationships with people at cafes and also at golf courses, I play a lot of golf.
"I have more friends out in Wollongong than I have in my team and that I feel will probably be in my life for a long time. The people here are great."
