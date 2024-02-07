Illawarra Academy of Sport shines in NSW Surf Life Saving Country Champs

Illawarra Academy of Sport's junior stars had a brilliant showing at the recent Surf Life Saving NSW Country Championships at Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC.
The IAS Surf Sports athletes had plenty of success on the sand and in the water, leading Warilla-Barrack Point home for the win.
There were plenty of events during the competition. See how each of the IAS' junior stars featured over the weekend below...
Miller finished first in the open female surf race, fourth in the U17 female iron person and fourth in the U17 female surf race.
Beaumont finished second in the U17 male beach flags, third in the open male board race, third in the U17 male board race and finally fourth in the U17 male beach sprint.
Sims came away with a couple of first place finishes. He took away the spoils in the U15 male surf race, as well as the U15 male rescue tube race. Sims was also impressive in other events, including second in the open and U15 male 2km.
Finally, Krstevski finished on the podium in the U17 male surf race, finishing third.
There will be more surf life saving action in the region this weekend, with the Illawarra Branch Championships set to be hosted by Thirroul Surf Life Saving Club on February 10 and 11.
The event will feature all 17 Illawarra Surf Life Saving Clubs.
