Special ops cop allegedly caught drink driving in Menangle

An off-duty police officer who was allegedly caught drink driving has had his employment status put under review.
The male officer was pulled over for a random breath test on the Hume Motorway at Menangle at 9.20pm on Friday, February 9.
"The driver, a 35-year-old man, was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned with a positive result," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"He was arrested and underwent an on-site breath analysis, which returned with a reading of 0.102.
"The man, a senior constable attached to the Specialist Command, was issued a court attendance notice for drive with middle range prescribed concentration of alcohol."
The officer is due to appear at Picton Local Court on Thursday, March 21.
His licence was suspended.
The police officer was caught as part of Operation Nabbed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.