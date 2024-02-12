Cop suffers head injury during attempted arrest at Oak Flats brawl

A police officer has suffered a head injury while trying to make an arrest at a brawl in Oak Flats.
It's the second mass fight in the area in as many days.
Multiple police cars raced to Reynolds Lane about 5pm on Monday, February 12, following reports of a fight involving a group of males.
After one of the alleged brawlers took off on foot, police said a 53-year-old male senior constable gave chase, sustaining a knock to the head while attempting to detain the person.
"During the arrest, the officer has fallen to the ground striking his head, where he momentarily lost consciousness," a NSW Police spokesman said.
"The male has fled the scene."
Colleagues administered first aid, before the officer was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Wollongong Hospital for further treatment.
"Injuries at this stage are not considered serious," the police spokesman said.
It's not yet known how the police officer fell or how many people were involved in the fight.
The brawl comes after a similar incident on Sunday involving around 20 males at Reddall Reserve.
The brawlers dispersed after police arrived, with no reports of injuries.
No one was arrested after the Sunday afternoon fight, however police are reviewing body-worn footage in a bid to identify the culprits.
More to come.
As investigations into the brawl continue police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident - or has any possible dashcam/mobile phone footage - to contact Oak Flats Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.