How Wollongong United plan to secure successive Youth Cup titles in 2024

Wollongong United are well on track towards back-to-back Youth Cup titles as the prestigious competition reaches its pointy end this week.
The Cup - hosted by Fernhill Foxes - is the biggest pre-season tournament on the South Coast calendar for youth grade players, featuring teams from the Illawarra Premier League and District League.
Sixteen sides started in the competition earlier this month, which has now been reduced to eight, as the quarter-finals get under way at Ray Robinson Oval on Tuesday night.
United remain undefeated so far, having beaten Unanderra 1-0 in round one, before securing a 2-2 draw with Helensburgh and thrashing Warilla 3-0 on Sunday.
"I think the boys have been really solid. They've played some good football and we've improved as each game has gone on. I've been really impressed so far," United coach Sam Burford said.
"The majority of the boys have been together for a few years now, with a few additions as well. Riley Simpson has been a big standout over the last couple of games, he's probably been our strongest player so far. He's been a real leader."
The defending champions will now take on Shellharbour on Tuesday night.
In the other quarter-finals, Thirroul meets Helensburgh; Cringila tackles the White Eagles and Port Kembla faces Berkeley Sports.
"I'm expecting a pretty tough match (against Harbour). I know they've brought in a lot of new players and I think they'll be ready for us," Burford said.
"It would mean a lot for us (to go back-to-back). I think it would give us a lot of confidence that we're doing the right thing again and, moving forward, we're going to have another strong year.
"We've got a lot of young boys across the club and I think all of them will be ready this year, all of them have something strong to offer."
The semi-finals will take place on Thursday night before the grand final is held this Sunday.
Tuesday, February 13:
At Ray Robinson Oval:
5:45pm: Thirroul v Helensburgh, 6:45pm: Cringila v Albion Park, 7.45pm: Port Kembla v Berkeley Sports, 8.45pm: Wollongong United v Shellharbour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.