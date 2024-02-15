Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Environment

Wollongong mine directors quietly quit just weeks before closures

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated February 15 2024 - 11:57am, first published 11:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two directors left in January. Pictures of directors from Wollongong Resources website.
Two directors left in January. Pictures of directors from Wollongong Resources website.

Two of Wollongong Resources' four directors quit the board just three weeks before the failed miner announced its operations at Russell Vale and Wongawilli would close for good.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Environment

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.