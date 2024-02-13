Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Don't trust technology': Man pepper sprayed in Wollongong court a no-show

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
February 13 2024 - 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colin Robert Dunque (inset) allegedly refused to leave Wollongong courthouse on January 23. He is now facing four charges. Pictures by ACM, supplied
Colin Robert Dunque (inset) allegedly refused to leave Wollongong courthouse on January 23. He is now facing four charges. Pictures by ACM, supplied

A 'sovereign citizen' supporter who was pepper sprayed in the corridors of Wollongong courthouse after he allegedly refused to leave the building has failed to show up for his own matter, citing he "doesn't trust technology".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.