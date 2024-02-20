Drugs hidden under Warrawong home seized by police, 65yo man in court

A man has been charged after a hydroponic cannabis set-up was allegedly found at a Warrawong home.
Police found the drug set up underneath the Flagstaff Road home and seized four large cannabis pants, 543 grams of dried cannabis leaf and lighting and equipment used in the cultivation of cannabis plants.
Electronic devices were also seized for forensic examination during the police raid at 1.30pm on Friday, February 16.
A 65-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with cultivating and supplying a prohibited drug.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday, March 13.
This is the second Illawarra home to be raided by police for hydroponic set-up in a three-day period, after a West Street property in Wollongong was raided on Tuesday, February 13.
Nobody has been arrested in relation to this raid and police are calling on anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
