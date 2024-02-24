Illawarra gets 10 new GPs from UK, Malaysia to help with doctor shortage

Five new overseas GPs are already treating Illawarra patients and another five are on their way, as part of a federal government push to ease the region's doctor shortage.
The Illawarra's two federal Labor MPs said the latest new incoming International Medical Graduates (IMGs) from the UK and Malaysia would begin full-time by July 2024.
They will join Dapto Medical and Dental Centre and Corrimal Medical and Dental Centre, which each have an urgent care centre.
The fast-tracking of the overseas graduates has been allowed the government changed Dapto's healthcare shortage classification to make it a Distribution Priority Area in late 2022.
This allows medical practices to implement initiatives recruit from a larger pool of workers, including overseas-trained doctors, to address workforce shortages.
Previously, these GPs would have to wait up to 10 years before practising in the area.
Whitlam MP Stephen Jones said the housing growth in West Dapto was part of the reason for the increased demand for health services.
"West Dapto is one of the fastest growing residential areas in NSW outside of Sydney, and as a result we're seeing an increased demand for health services," he said.
"That's why Alison and I have worked hard to secure these ten new international medical graduates through our government's DPA classification.
Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes said the government was doing "all we can so that more locals can access bulk-billing services, but we know there's more to do".
"These ten new GPs from the UK and Malaysia will work across Corrimal and Dapto, reducing the strain on our local general practices and opening up more GP appointments for Illawarra patients," she said.
The cost and difficulty of seeing a doctor has increased in the Illawarra in recent years, with the Mercury this month finding that only a handful of GP clinics in the Illawarra still offer bulk-billing to all Medicare cardholders have their books open to new patients.
In November 2023, Labor tripled the bulk-billing incentive for local GPs who bulk-bill children, concession-card holders and pensioners.
With most of Wollongong and Shellharbour classified as metropolitan, GPs will receive $14 more as a bonus (with the incentive going up from $6.60 to $20.65).
