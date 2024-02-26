Three-time championship-winner Wani Swaka Lo Buluk a finals ace for Tatum

He's something of an unsung hero, but if finals really are won at the defensive end, then no Hawk will have a bigger role to play than two-time club Defensive Player of the Year Wani Swaka Lo Buluk.
Throw in the fact the 22-year-old is already a three-time NBL champion, and he may even prove a playoff ace for a Justin Tatum, a self-described NBL "rookie" despite inking a three-year contract extension last week.
It makes Wednesday's finals opener against Tasmania a step into the unknown, which is why he's leaning heavily on the finals chops of Swaka Lo Buluk and front-court hard-man Mason Peatling.
While Peatling is notably vocal, Tatum says Swaka Lo Buluk - who has two chips with Perth and another with Sydney to his name - is his quiet achiever.
"Wani is the most non-social, but very social guy, that you know," Tatum said.
"At the end of the day, he speaks volumes with what he does and it's really through his play. The way he plays, speaks volumes.
"I piggyback off Mason and Wani about their experience, what I should expect and how we need to carry ourselves.
"I do say a little things about playoff mentality, but I expect those guys to piggyback more [guys] because of the understanding that they've got to get those championships that they won.
"Wani's not the loudest most vocal guy, he's goofy as hell, but his leadership qualities really come out through his defensive play and in the way he comes to practice."
Swaka Lo Buluk was a lock for his second club DPOY given his lock-down efforts this season, including the Hawks seeming ability to keep a clamp on MVP Bryce Cotton in three wins over the Wildcats.
Tatum said making such battles personal is what sets his charge apart.
"That's what he does, and he doesn't just worry about his assignment, he worries about everybody else's assignment as well," Tatum said.
"When him and (Hyunjung) Lee are out there together I'll call out to Lee 'You're big brother Wani's got you' because you know he's going to take care of you. You'll see him film, any time Lee is almost beat or about to be beat, Wani comes and saves him.
"That brings chills for me because I know how bad he wants it, but I also know how much he loves his teammates. He wants to make sure that, he's got his job covered, but he wants to help somebody else.
"It's great to have a guy like that in my group."
