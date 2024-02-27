Illawarra ex-teacher who abused student to make bail bid after legal loophole

An ex-Illawarra Catholic school teacher who sexually abused a student, leaving him with "permanent pain", is set to apply for bail in light of a historical legal loophole that exempts woman.
Gaye Grant, 77, was sentenced at Wollongong District Court in December 2022 to six years and nine months' imprisonment, with a non-parole period that expires in April 2026.
She pleaded guilty to maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child in the 1970s.
The student, now an adult, previously told the court of the significant physical and psychological impacts Grant's offending upon him continued to have.
In a statement, he described how Grant was "the cool teacher" at Albion Park's St Paul's Catholic Primary School and that she used him like a toy.
"I still to this day have nightmares about this period in my life," he said, speaking of his "permanent pain".
Tendered court documents outlined 12 specific incidents where Grant sexually abused the student, but these are representative of many more occasions on which abuse occurred.
It began with Grant - who was married with children - encouraging the boy to fondle her breasts, and progressed to sexual intercourse, which first occurred when the boy was still in primary school.
Grant told the boy she loved him and coached him on what to say if her husband discovered them together.
As the victim entered high school and matured, he realised what was happening was not normal or right, and he began to distance himself.
He then ended their encounters, which prompted Grant to write a note to him in which she said words close to: "[Victim], I apologise for upsetting you. Can we still be together? I still love you and miss you. Love, Gaye OOOXXX".
The victim told a friend what had happened, and also disclosed this abuse in confession at church - but was told to pray and do penance.
In June 2021, phone conversations between the man and Grant were captured in which Grant said she took her physical ailments as penance for what she did.
"Please don't do anything terrible to me," she told the victim.
In a later police interview, Grant admitted to sexual intercourse with the victim "but not as many times as he's made out" and said she did not encourage him to have sex with her.
In sentencing, Judge Andrew Haesler said Grant had shown no remorse for her crimes.
Her bail application on Tuesday comes after NSW's top criminal court on February 14 declared that an indictment against ex-Sydney teacher Helga Lam was void because the historical laws were only directed to "to the crime of sodomy upon a male and other male homosexual conduct".
Lam was arrested in September 2021 and had been facing 15 charges of indecent assault, allegedly committed against four teenagers in the late 1970s when she was a teacher at a boys' school in Sydney's eastern suburbs.
Lam, now 70, has always denied the charges and was never convicted of any offence.
Justices Anthony Meagher, Richard Weinstein and Peter Garling agreed that the law "does not apply and has never applied to conduct committed by a female upon a male".
Crucially, like Lam, Grant was charged under the laws which were in place in 1978 when she allegedly abused the boys, who were aged 13 to 16.
Grant will make a bail application on Tuesday afternoon and is scheduled to face the Criminal Court of Appeal on Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.