Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Sensitive Content

'Help, come back,' woman texted friend after alleged assault at Novotel

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 7 2024 - 5:28pm, first published February 28 2024 - 6:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Dimeski leaving Wollongong courthouse on Monday. Picture by ACM
Steve Dimeski leaving Wollongong courthouse on Monday. Picture by ACM

Warning: Distressing content

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.