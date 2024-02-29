Shellharbour Shag Harders prepare to spice up their lives at Mardi Gras again

Half her lifetime ago Sally Smith's mum Belinda was involved in her first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.
The thought makes them both break into broad grins.
"I was invited, we had a ute. We had to make a beehive," she explained, with a smile and a shrug. "And we all dressed up as bees. I really, really enjoyed it."
On Saturday the pair will rack up their 13th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras with the Shellharbour Shag-Harders.
A third generation of Oerlemans also will be present - Sally's almost one-year-old daughter, Nora. Plus her dad Barry who always drives the float.
It's a family affair of sorts - but bloodlines are totally unnecessary.
The Shellharbour Shag-Harders is a collaboration of people, inextricably drawn together - sometimes by their relationships with the extended Oerlemans' family, sometimes by their need to simply express themselves.
"It's about dancing and rejoicing no matter where you come from or how you identify," Sally said. "Our group has grown so much over the years."
She recalled how people lapped up the confidence the mardi gras gave them and afterwards made life-changing decisions, started new relationships and "were just able to be themselves in everyday life".
After his mardi gras debut last year during WorldPride celebrations, Dane Noonan can't wait for this year's event.
The 27-year-old came to the Shag-Harders via a connection to the Oerlemans, and he won't be going anywhere any time soon.
Dane lives with a rare genetic condition, Maroteaux-Lamy Syndrome Type VI, which affects his joints, vision and much more.
But thanks to the inclusive nature of the mardi gras, he feels accepted and free from judgement.
Since joining the group he says he's "made friends for life".
One of those people is Mangerton's Laura Lee, a three-year veteran of the group.
"I used to go to mardi gras but, on the sidelines, watching for years before I joined," Laura said. "I used to always look at the dancers and go, I wanna be that person one day."
That day came three years ago when she took the plunge, now she's a staunch advocate for "just giving it a go".
"It could end up being one of the best decisions you've ever made: you find your tribe and you're OK."
There will be a number of first-timers on the float come Saturday, including Fairy Meadow's Calia Codina and next generation drag queens Fancy and Annie Holsagole.
For Calia the need to get out of her comfort zone was the motivating force while the debutants drag queens were gifted the opportunity to be involved from much-loved Illawarra stalwarts Elawarra and Roxee Horror.
They'll all join forces, with a few dozen others, to dance down Oxford Street to the ultimate banger Spice Up Your Life by the Spice Girls.
