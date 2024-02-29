UOW student union says Fairy Meadow attack is 'worrying' for vulnerable group

The student union at the University of Wollongong says the serious assault of an international student is concerning for an already vulnerable cohort.
An 18-year-old man remains in a critical condition a week after he was attacked near Fairy Meadow Surf Life Saving Club on Elliotts Road on Thursday, February 22.
It is understood the student had arrived in Australia just days earlier.
A man and three teenagers aged between 14 and 16 stand accused of the crime.
Wollongong Undergraduate Student Association (WUSA) general secretary Ela Akyol said the incident was "worrying" for international students at the university, who were already vulnerable.
Ms Akyol said such students in Wollongong had previously faced harassment on public transport.
UOW had not reached out to the broader international or general student body in the wake of the incident, she said, which was "very disappointing".
However, it is understood some specific groups of students have been contacted by the university.
UOW declined to comment on how it was supporting students, due to alleged offenders having been charged in relation to the assault.
Several students approached on Thursday told the Mercury they were not aware of the incident.
The university has a 24-hour wellbeing support line for any student studying in Australia, which can be called on 1300 036 149 or contacted via text at 0488 884 164.
