East Corrimal man, 81, accused of animal cruelty against nine dogs

An elderly man has been accused of committing acts of cruelty upon nine dogs and failing to provide them treatment, allegedly resulting in their "unjustified suffering".
John Potter, aged 81 of East Corrimal, faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, February 29, charged with six offences after RSPCA inspectors attended his home last year.
Police will allege Potter kept nine dogs in unhygienic conditions which caused "unreasonable, unnecessary, and unjustified suffering and distress" during November and December 2023.
It's further alleged he failed to maintain three of the dogs' coats, leading to them being so matted it caused them "unjustified pain and suffering".
Eight of the dogs allegedly had flea infestations and chronic flea allergy dermatitis, with one of the dogs allegedly suffering from an ingrown toenail.
Potter is yet to enter formal pleas to two counts of committing an act of cruelty upon an animal and four counts of being in charge of an animal and failing to provide veterinary treatment.
At this stage, the breed of the dogs is unknown. The matter was adjourned for two weeks to allow Potter time to receive legal advice.
