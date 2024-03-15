What Dragons fans can expect from the return of wrecking ball Luciano Leilua

St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan will have added firepower to his team against the Dolphins in the form of returning wrecking ball, Luciano Leilua.
The 27-year-old has been named to come off the interchange bench in Redcliffe this Sunday, March 17.
The Dragons confirmed the return of Leilua to the club in February but the Hurstville junior's path to the Red V was made a little more uncertain following the issue of a breach notice to the player by the NRL in regards to a recent drink driving incident.
Leilua was suspended from driving for one month and fined $300 after being caught low-range drink driving in Townsville in January prior to his move to the Dragons.
In the end, he would only miss the opening round win against the Titans, and is now in line for a return to his former club in what will be his first appearance for St George Illawarra since September 2019.
Forward leader and 2023 club player of the year Blake Lawrie - who also returns to the squad after overcoming a rib injury - outlined what Dragons fans can expect from Leilua's return.
"He's ready to go, you can tell he's loving it back here," Lawrie said.
"He's got a bit more experience you can tell [since he last played at the Dragons]. He's just older. You get more experience as you go on. He's played quite a few games since he's gone away and come back.
"He's one you can lean on for sure. He's going to go out there and do his job. Whatever his job is he gets directed from by 'Flanno' (Shane Flanagan) he will go out there and do it."
Leilua made his debut for the Dragons in 2016, playing five games before being offered a contract extension. He spent the subsequent season in NSW Cup without an NRL outing before making 38 appearances in 2018-19.
He linked with the Tigers alongside older brother Joey, before moving north to the Cowboys, where he produced career before form before falling out of favour.
The Dragons' opponents this weekend the Dolphins suffered an opening round 43-18 thumping at the hands of the Cowboys.
As a result, Dragons' forward Tom Eisenhuth said he and the team expected Wayne Bennett's team to come out hard and fast in the opening stages on Sunday.
"In their eyes it was a disappointing loss on the weekend," Eisenhuth said.
"So I reckon they're going to be coming out ready to go. I know a few of the fellas there and they'll be ready to make a difference after last week."
The Dragons versus Dolphins game will kickoff at 6:15pm on Sunday, March 17 at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe.
