St George Illawarra recruit Luciano Leilua issued with NRL breach notice

Dragons fans might have to wait a little bit longer than expected for Luciano Leilua's first appearance back in a Red V jumper.
St George Illawarra confirmed on Thursday morning that Leilua - who joined the club last week - had been issued with a breach notice by the NRL in regards to a recent drink driving incident.
Leilua was suspended from driving for one month and fined $300 after being caught low-range drink driving in Townsville in January.
The incident took place prior to the 27-year-old moving from the Cowboys to Wollongong, and it is alleged that he failed to disclose the charge to his club or the NRL integrity unit.
He has now been issued with a breach notice.
Leilua was expected to line up for the Red V in their season opener against the Titans on March 9, however, the explosive second-rower may have to wait a bit longer to pull on the jersey.
The Mercury understands that he could face a two-week suspension as a result of the notice.
"The Dragons were fully aware prior to signing Leilua of a potential breach to be delivered," St George Illawarra wrote in a statement.
"Leilua has five business days to respond to the notice."
Leilua is preparing for his second chapter with St George Illawarra, having previously played 43 NRL games for the club between 2019 and 2022.
He returns to the Dragons with more than 120 matches next to his name, following stints with the Tigers and Cowboys.
"We're delighted to bring Luciano back to the Dragons, where he started his career," coach Shane Flanagan said last week.
"As a powerful and skilful edge forward, he will make our roster stronger as we head into the season."
