St George Illawarra Dragons release young utility, effective immediately

St George Illawarra have freed up a spot on their roster following the immediate departure of Paul Turner.
The Red V announced on Friday afternoon that they had released the 23-year-old from his contract early, with the utility joining English club Featherstone Rovers.
The announcement ends a frustrating chapter for Turner in Wollongong, who joined the Dragons on a two-year deal in February 2023.
The former Warriors and Titans player made his club debut - and sole appearance - in the Red V's 36-26 defeat to the Raiders in Wollongong last July.
The move means that the club now has a spot free in their top-30 roster for 2024. Turner leaves Australian shores having played 11 NRL games.
"The Dragons thank Paul for his contribution to the club during his time here and wish him all the best for the future," St George Illawarra wrote in a statement on Friday.
Turner's departure comes as the Red V prepares for its trip to Queensland to take on the Dolphins on Sunday.
The club confirmed earlier this week that returning recruit Luciano Leilua will make his first NRL appearance for the Dragons since 2019.
