War memorial, surf club vandalised in overnight attack at Austinmer

War veterans and surf lifesavers have joined forces to condemn the actions of a man accused of vandalising a cenotaph and surf club in Austinmer.
During an overnight attack, black wording was scribed across four areas in the beachside suburb - the cenotaph, surf club pillars, lifeguard tower and council drinking fountain.
Less than 24 hours after the attack on Monday, March 18, police arrested and charged a 24-year-old man with a string of offences in relation to the alleged attack.
As Austinmer-Thirroul RSL Sub Branch prepares for Anzac Day commemorations next month, president Will Lee told the Mercury he couldn't remember veterans being targeted in this way before in the suburb.
"I'm disgusted that someone would put graffiti on a memorial at one of our commemorative sites," he said.
Austinmer Surf Life Saving Club president Chris Fry was angered by the graffiti.
"It's pretty freakin' disgusting," he said.
"We're a volunteer organisation that gives to our lovely community. It's frustrating. It takes time out of lives to address this with council.
"There will be people offended by the graffiti on the war memorial."
Police were called to Austinmer at 7.30pm on Monday following reports a person was writing offensive graffiti on the cenotaph off Lawrence Hargrave Drive.
The alleged offender has been charged with wilfully damage or deface any protected place and destroy or damage property.
He was granted conditional bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court on April 9.
Mr Fry said he couldn't believe people were that bored to resort to graffitiing community infrastructure.
"I'm disgusted that with all of today's distractions and modern creative outlets that some still find amusement and pleasure in destroying and defacing hard earned community assets, that are run and supported by volunteers who are already giving to much and are time poor," he said.
"You're at the beach, enjoy it for what it's worth."
The marble cenotaph has stood in the suburb for 103 years to remember those who fought for Australia since.
The grandmother of current sub branch vice president Mark Cheadle was at the unveiling of the cenotaph in 1921.
Mr Lee has already been in touch with Wollongong City Council who will send a graffiti removal team to Austinmer.
"It should be able to be removed [off the cenotaph] without any damage to the surface below," he said.
