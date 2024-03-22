Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Lomax wing stalemate to continue as Flanagan rules out fullback tandem act

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 22 2024 - 1:18pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons coach Shane Flanagan (inset) has ruled out utilising Zac Lomax as part of a fullback tandem act in the near future. Picture by Anna Warr
Dragons coach Shane Flanagan (inset) has ruled out utilising Zac Lomax as part of a fullback tandem act in the near future. Picture by Anna Warr

He's made a fine fist of it so far, and Zac Lomax will have to get used to life on the wing, with coach Shane Flanagan saying it's likely only injuries will see a deviation from the plan in the foreseeable future.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Match-winners set to decide Keira v University Illawarra cricket decider
Keira captain Rhys Voycey and University batsman Jono Rose are looking forward to their teams meeting in the Illawarra cricket grand final on Saturday, March 23 at North Dalton Park. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Keira will be out to end a 10-year premiership drought
Agron Latifi
No comments
Illawarra's best surfers ready to ride region's first all-female surf event
Russell Vale surfer Pearl Peters will compete in the inaugural Ocean Queen Classic at Woonona Beach on May 5. Picture by Anna Warr
The inaugural Ocean Queen Classic will be held at Woonona Beach
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.