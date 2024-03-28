Returned Dragons Leilua, Sele out to reboot once bright future in the Red V

They were once dubbed the future of the club, and Dragons veteran Jack de Belin is confident returning local juniors Luciano Leilua and Hame Sele can realise those aspirations in their joint second coming in the Red V.
Leilua made his return for the Dragons in round two, almost 2800 days after debuting for the club in August 2016, while Sele's homecoming on Saturday will come six years and 11 months after first donning the Red V at NRL level in 2017 - ironically against Manly.
It will be their first game alongside each other in the Red V since round 17, 2018, with De Belin the only current Dragon to have played in both their respective NRL debuts.
Having initially slipped the club net, de Belin says it's great to see their return, arguably at the peak of their powers.
"It's disappointing when you lose those players in the first place, but it's pretty cool to see it go 360 and have them come back," de Belin said.
"I always had real high expectations for Luch and Hame. I remember Luch coming through was super talented and skillful for a man his size with the things he could do, the passes he could throw.
"There'd be a loose ball that most people would just dive on it and take the safe option, but he'll just scoop up in one hand and throw a flick pass. He's always been very talented like that."
While his talent was never in question, there were persistent questions over the Hurstville United product's work ethic.
Now 27 with 126 NRL games to his name, de Belin said Leilua cuts a different figure on his return.
"He's just probably matured a bit," de Belin said.
"He was so young when he was here, he was only 18-19-20.
"When I look back on myself when I was that age, I was obviously wasn't the player I am today and was a lot more immature and didn't know the dynamics and the ins and outs of the NRL.
"He's obviously gone away and realised the importance of those kind of things and he's showing the benefits of it now he's back."
Sele's path has been vastly different since departing the Dragons.
After playing 15 NRL games in his debut season, Sele managed just three in 2018 before linking with the Panthers where he managed just five top-grade appearances in 2019 before being released.
It left him without a top-30 contract and saw him thrown a a train-and-trial lifeline by Souths in 2020, linking with Jason Demetriou under whom he won the 2016 double-crown with the Illawarra Cutters.
Having played 32 games for the Rabbitohs the past two seasons, Sele has de Belin confident he can realise his long-held potential on rejoining his junior club.
"You love hearing those stories where, for whatever reason, something doesn't work out or players have hurdles in their careers and come back," de Belin said.
"He was a really good junior, more of your quiet achiever, but not in the sense that he wasn't on your radar. You definitely noticed him coming through.
"He was always a really strong defender, had a nice carry, and he's also got a lot of skill.
"He's gone away and he wasn't even with an NRL club for a bit there, but he worked hard and he got back in the system.
"Before you know it he's back playing NRL consistently, playing for Tonga, and now back at the Dragons. It's really good to see, you love hearing stories like that."
The fact he's the only surviving player to have played in their respective debuts speaks to de Belin's longevity at the club, and how difficult it is to be a one-club man in the modern game.
It's what the off-contract de Belin would like to be, with the 33-year-old confident he has several more years left in the game, in Wollongong or elsewhere.
"My desire has always been to be a one-club man and I'm very proud to be able to say that I've only ever played for the Dragons," de Belin said.
"It's something I'd like to keep that way but, at the same time, if a club doesn't want you, then they don't want you.
"I'd like to think the Dragons know my worth and what I bring to the club on and off the field. I've been a loyal servant and I'd love to be able to finish my career out here.
"Back when I started my career, if you made it to 30 you were doing pretty well. Now I'm looking around the league and there's lots of players in their mid thirties and still looking young and fresh.
"I just turned 33 but I had three years out of the game and I've been really vigilant with my recovery and things like that.
"The body's still fresh and still gets through games fine. I've still got plenty more to offer, no doubt."
