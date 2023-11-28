Jack de Belin 'excited' to return early for Dragons pre-season training

St George Illawarra veteran forward Jack de Belin says his body feels "refreshed" and "recharged" after returning to pre-season training in Wollongong ahead of schedule.
de Belin was among four returning players, alongside skipper Ben Hunt, Moses Suli and Mikaele Ravalawa, who joined their Red V teammates at WIN Stadium on Tuesday.
Speaking with the Dragons website, the 32-year-old - who has played more than 200 NRL games - said he was excited to get back to training.
"I came back early. I think I wasn't due back until next Monday," the former NSW State of Origin representative said. "A lot of people came back early, it's so good to get back and just be around the boys and get a feel for what's happening here. It all starts happening now that the full squad's getting back.
"The body's feeling great. I've had a bit of time off, so it's been nice to recharge the batteries and come back feeling refreshed."
Tuesday marked de Belin's first training session under the guidance of new head coach Shane Flanagan, which he said was an"awesome" experience.
"I've never had the opportunity to be able to work directly underneath him," de Belin said.
"Just seeing him on my first day and, from my first interactions, he's very passionate. He knows what he wants, and he's set out to achieve that. Now, it's about us players getting on board and delivering."
