Fire erupts inside hoarder's unit at Woonona public housing block

A home has been left severely damaged after a fire erupted inside a unit in Woonona.
Firefighters were alerted to the blaze when a neighbour heard a smoke alarm and called triple-0 call, but when crews first arrived at the public housing complex on Sussex Street around 1pm on Wednesday, April 3, there were no signs of fire.
They began door-knocking and as they were walking past one unit the windows suddenly broke and flames flared outside.
"Whoever rang it through had eagle eyes because we didn't see anything," Fire and Rescue NSW Bulli Station Officer Tony Powell said.
"Once the windows broke it vented and the fire was licking out the window."
When firefighters from Bulli, Corrimal, Thirroul and Wollongong tried to break down the front door to gain access they couldn't get inside.
"The front door was blocked up, you couldn't actually get in so we had to gain access through a side door," Station Officer Powell said.
FRNSW Inspector Ray Buchanan the amount of belongings inside presented a challenge for firefighters.
"The occupant was a hoarder so there was a huge amount of fuel [inside the unit]," he said.
"There was a large amount of stuff and we had to dig it all out."
Multiple rooms of the two-storey unit have been left with fire, smoke and water damage.
Police were called to the scene and at this stage the cause of the blaze is unknown.
The incident is among a string of fires to ignite inside public housing units across the Illawarra in recent months.
On March 20, a man has lost his home and most of his possessions after a suspicious fire and explosion destroyed his Mangerton unit.
On February 23, a baby was injured when a fire erupted in a three-storey social housing complex in Warrawong.
Lives were put at risk on February 11 when a pencil jammed into a toaster caused a fire in a Todd Street unit in Warrawong.
If you have any information on these fires call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Firefighters are so concerned about the number of house fires in the Illawarra, they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms (including free installation) and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
If you're reading this story on your mobile phone click here to book, otherwise scan the QR code below to request a free smoke alarm.
