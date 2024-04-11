Recovery assistance points open to Illawarra flood victims

Even before the doors opened flood victims stood waiting for help.
Recovery assistance points opened in Thirroul and Warrawaong on Thursday, April 11, and they offer a one-stop-shop for people who need help across a range of services.
Among the representatives are people from Service NSW, council, insurance companies, Legal Aid and the Reconstruction Authority.
There's also chaplains if you need somebody to talk to.
Coaldale resident Simone Pearsall was among those who arrived as she sought help from her insurer.
"The water built up in our neighbours yard and it went in our back door and went out our front door," she said.
"I think we were very lucky when I look at all the mud that went through [other homes], we only had dirty water."
Ms Pearsall was pretty relaxed about the flooding that occurred in her home.
"We're doing ok, there's a lot of cleaning I need to get back to," she said.
"I've lived in Coledale my whole life, I've seen a lot and it's ok."
A Reconstruction Authority spokesman urged anyone who is not sure where they can get help from after being affected by the storm to drop in for free advice.
For anyone having difficulties with their insurer, rental tenancy or workplace rights, Legal Aid's lawyers can offer free advice.
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart was at the Thirroul centre speaking to people affected by the floods.
"One family that I spoke to said every time it happens, it costs them $50,000 to fix up themselves," she said.
"There's a lot of heartbreak, bit of anger and just wanting some action done in regards to any infrastructure or anything like that can be put in place for a lot of people. This is not an isolated issue."
The recovery assistance points are at Thirroul District Community Centre and Library, at 352-358 Lawrence Hargrave Drive; and Warrawong Community Centre, 7-9 Greene Street, will be open during the following hours:
