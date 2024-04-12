Woman charged after allegedly throwing dog off cliff at Mount Ousley

Police have charged a woman with an animal cruelty offence after she allegedly threw a dog off a cliff on the Illawarra escarpment in early 2023.
An Australian bulldog had to be euthanised after a bushwalker discovered the injured and emaciated animal near Clive Bissell Drive at Mount Ousley about 8.30am on Sunday, January 22 2023.
The man heard yelping and began to search the area, before finding the dog inside an upside-down kennel at the base of a cliff.
Officers from Wollongong Police District, the Police Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit and the SES undertook a rescue operation to retrieve the dog.
The dog was taken to a veterinarian but was euthanised due to his poor health and injuries.
The kennel underwent forensic examination and police began investigating.
More than a year later, about 11am on Friday, April 12, police arrested a 32-year-old woman at a home in Horsley.
She was taken to Wollongong Police Station and charged with torturing and causing the death of an animal.
The woman was granted bail to face Wollongong Local Court on May 14.
Police will allege the kennel containing the dog was thrown from the cliff the night before it was discovered.
