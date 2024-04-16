'Kiss my shoe': Details of degrading UOW attacks exposed as one of two girls walks free

A teenage girl who laughed during a degrading attack against a University of Wollongong student has been released from custody after a court heard of the "extreme deprivation" she suffered in her early childhood.
The girl sat with her hands clasped together as she was sentenced at Port Kembla Children's Court on Tuesday, April 16 for attacks on three international students at the university campus on March 23.
The 15-year-old, who cannot be named due to her age, pleaded guilty last week to possessing a prohibited drug, intimidation, and three counts of assault with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon.
CCTV cameras captured the girl, and her friend, 14, arriving on campus about 7.30pm on March 23, both wearing wearing track pants and bright-coloured Nike TNs.
Tendered police facts state the pair were sitting on a brick wall when the 14-year-old co-accused allegedly threatened a 53-year-old Asian man with an eight centimetre knife and demanded money.
When he said he didn't have any and walked away, the girls kept walking through the campus and "appeared to search for more victims".
Near the bus stop, the 14-year-old allegedly pointed the knife at a 34-year-old Asian woman and yelled, "C---, give me your money.
In shock, the woman said she didn't have any.
The 14-year-old allegedly continued her demands, prompting the woman to walk away and flag down help from a vehicle driving by. The pair ran after her, but left when the vehicle pulled over.
Three minutes later, the teens ran up behind a 25-year-old Indian woman who was walking alone, with the 14-year-old allegedly waving the knife at her throat and demanding cash.
When the student said she didn't have any, the younger girl allegedly forced her to kiss her shoes, while the 15-year-old was laughing on a Facetime call with a friend, showing her the incident.
"Hurry up and kiss my shoe," the 14-year-old allegedly said to the woman and held the knife to her throat.
The woman complied due to being promised she would be let go if she did. She ran off, feeling humiliated.
Police arrived at the campus the next morning and arrested the girls, who were wearing the same clothes they had on during the incidents.
When asked whether she had a weapon, the 15-year-old voluntarily handed over a flick knife, with the court hearing she carried it for her protection due to her "complex background of neglect, abuse, deprivation".
Defence lawyer Maria Lynch read from a report outlining the girl's upbringing, which was marred by domestic violence and serious allegations of being sexually assaulted as a child over a prolonged period.
"Nothing could be more traumatic than her life," the lawyer said, noting her client's diagnosis of reactive attachment disorder.
The girl was also allegedly recently held hostage for a number of weeks.
Children's Magistrate David Williams said the teen had been in dozens of different housing placements and that it was important to consider what she has endured to contextualise her offending.
He said the girl was not the main perpetrator and was not wielding the knife.
The prosecution did not oppose her release.
The teenager smiled and said, "Thank you so much" after being told she would be placed on a 12-month probation order.
She will be supervised by Youth Justice.
"Hopefully this will give her a better pathway into life," the magistrate said.
The alleged co-accused will face court next week.
