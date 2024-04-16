Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Kiss my shoe': Details of degrading UOW attacks exposed as one of two girls walks free

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 16 2024 - 6:20pm, first published 5:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Wollongong sign on Northfields Avenue. Picture by Adam McLean
University of Wollongong sign on Northfields Avenue. Picture by Adam McLean

A teenage girl who laughed during a degrading attack against a University of Wollongong student has been released from custody after a court heard of the "extreme deprivation" she suffered in her early childhood.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.