UOW students terrified after multiple attempted armed robberies

Two teenagers might be behind bars for attempted armed robberies at the University of Wollongong, but students still say they're terrified.
The girls, aged 14 and 15, are accused of three separate incidents where they threatened people on campus with a knife and tried to rob them.
Police allege this occurred during a 30-minute period from 7pm on Saturday, March 23, and the girls have behind behind bars ever since.
"It was a terrifying situation," UOW PhD finance student Muhammad Sarwar said. "This is also hurting the mental health of staff and students.
"I used to feel that we are very secure and we are in a safe space when we are on campus ... it was really shocking for us as international students."
Mr Sarwar is the UOW Academic Senate postgraduate student representative, and he's among a host of students who work late into the night at the campus.
"As a PhD student I normally feel that during the late hours there's less noise and no emails and it's more productive to work in the office at the uni," he said.
"I know many staff members who work late hours."
This is the second incident in a month to leave students scared, Mr Sarwar said, after an 18-year-old international UOW student was bashed in Fairy Meadow.
The teen had only arrived in Australia days before the attack and he remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Pakistan born Mr Sarwar said while these incidents are a concern for international students such as himself, safety risks affect all students and staff.
"The people who are already here are seriously impacted by this and worried about this, and if their loved ones hear about this they'll be worried too," he said.
The Mercury understands UOW issued an email to students on March 27 to reassure them and inform them about existing safety measures.
"We need to spread awareness about what facilities are available and how we can make best use of these facilities," Mr Sarwar said.
UOW Academic Senate plans to bring students' concerns about safety and security to university bosses.
For more information on student safety at the campus download UOW's SafeZone app.
The Mercury contacted UOW for comment but is yet to receive a response.
