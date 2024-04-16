Illawarra's police ball back on for a good cause after three-year hiatus

The chance to glitz and glamour it up with the boys and girls is blue is coming up with the return of the Illawarra Police Charity Ball.
It's the longest, continually-running police ball in NSW, and since its inception in 1985 more than $500,000 has been raised for Illawarra and South Coast charities.
Tickets are now on sale to the event on Friday, July 26, which makes its return following a three-year COVID enforced hiatus. Entry includes a three-course meal, drinks and entertainment.
Each year police from across the region attend, along with business leaders and members of the public who are keen to support charities.
Ball committee president, Superintendent John Klepczarek, said the event has become a mainstay on the Illawarra's social calendar.
"We're so excited to bring this much-loved event back," he said.
"The event raises essential funds for charity organisations throughout the Illawarra and South Coast who, much like police, work hard to help the community in their time of need."
For this year's ball, Multicultural Communities Council of Illawarra (MCCI), and NSW Police Legacy are the charity partners.
Funds raised at the ball will support MCCI's scholarships program for young people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
"There are usually many barriers, a lot of the young people we support, most of them come from refugee backgrounds and haven't been in the country for very long," MCCI general manager Allyson Pazos said.
"[They] play crucial roles in supporting their families because they are very quick at learning systems, because they're able to speak the language a little bit faster than their parents. "
Ms Pazos said scholarships allow these young people to be supported as they support their families.
Funds raised will also help NSW Police Legacy support around 1400 family members of police officers who died while there were a serving officer or after they retire.
The charity's Detective Superintendent Donna McCarthy said people aged from three to 103 years are supported through a range of areas including welfare, education and children's camps.
"We make sure that they get back up on their feet and return, as close as we can, to the way that their police officer would have wished for them to be," she said.
The Illawarra Police Charity Ball is on Friday, July 26 at the University of Wollongong's Great Hall.
Tickets are $150 and include a three-course meal, drinks and entertainment by the NSW Police Band. There will be a range of displays including Traffic and Highway Patrol cars and motorbikes.
Book your place through Try Booking Australia by searching Illawarra Police Charity Ball 2024.
If you have a business that would like to donate or support the event, contact organisers through the above page.
