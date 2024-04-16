Zac Lomax named at centre for Dragons hours after Eels shift confirmed

Departing Dragons star Zac Lomax will run out in his preferred position of centre for his 100th NRL game in Wollongong on Friday with his future sorted after inking a four-year deal with Parramatta.
In an ironic development, Lomax was named to return to the centres just hours after the Eels confirmed his signature, an acquisition made possible in part due to his dissatisfaction at being shifted to the wing under Shane Flanagan this season.
The decision came as Flanagan sought to remake Jack Bird as an NRL centre, but the 29-year-old was ruled out of Friday's clash due to a mandatory 11-day stand-down following a category one head knock suffered in Sunday's victory over the Tigers.
It opens the door for Christian Tuipulotu to debut for the club on wing, with Mikaele Ravalawa likely to shift to the right flank and reprise his previously long-established partnership with Lomax.
Flanagan's 17 is otherwise unchanged, with Luciano Leilua still missing after a calf injury late last week ruled him out of Sunday's showdown with the Tigers.
The Eels had been hot favourites to acquire Lomax from the moment the Dragons entertained the thought of releasing the wantaway star and officially confirmed the deal on Tuesday hours before Dragons coach Shane Flanagan unveiled his lineup for Friday's clash with the Warriors.
Lomax had long held a desire to depart the Dragons and not see out the final two years of the mammoth five-year contract he signed with the club in 2019.
It made him one of the club's highest paid players, but the 24-year-old has subsequently grown frustrated with multiple positional shifts and overall direction of the club in recent seasons.
Flanagan's arrival has done nothing to temper his desire to depart, with his outstanding form on the wing this season not shifting his view that his best future lies in the centres where he's set to play for the Eels under Brad Arthur.
"Zac is a great talent and we're confident he will be an invaluable addition to our team," Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos said.
"He complements our existing playing squad, and with almost 100 NRL games to his name since his debut in 2018, his experience will help the strong group of young players coming through our pathways system.
"We very much look forward to welcoming Zac and his family to our club in 2025, but right now, season 2024 is our focus.
"Out of respect for Zac's current Club, we will not be providing further comment until he joins the Parramatta Eels in 2025."
The deal is worth a reported $2.7 million over four years, but amounts to less per year than he was due to collect in Wollongong in 2025-26, with the Dragons not contributing a cent to the contract.
The Dragons are yet to comment on the deal becoming official, but Flanagan has been open on the issue that's simmered since preseason.
"I never doubted Zac's ability, that's for sure," Flanagan said following the Dragons victory over the Tigers on Sunday.
"It's his decision to want to leave the club, not ours. That's life, players leave clubs, players come to clubs.
"We've got him this year and we'll make the most of it. He's doing an outstanding job on the wing, isn't he?
"He's an athlete and a great player, and he's doing a good job for us."
Offloading the reported $1.6 million Lomax was due to be paid at the club over the next two seasons adds to a burgeoning recruitment war chest for Flanagan that could see the club throw some heavy weight in the market, with Panthers flyer Sunia Turuva currently in its sights
Flanagan hasn't sat idle in the recruitment stakes, bringing Kiwi International Fa'amanu Brown to Wollongong for the remainder of 2024 after Hull FC confirmed it has released the 29-year-old from his deal in the UK on compassionate grounds.
"It's great to be able to pick up a player of Nu's calibre at this stage of the season," Flanagan said.
"I worked with Nu for several years at the Sharks and was always impressed by his work ethic and versatility.
"He can play hooker, in the halves or in the forwards if required and will add plenty of value and experience to our squad for at least the rest of this season."
Brown is another shrewd on-the-run pick-up from Flanagan, who's already brought Luciano Leilua, Raymond Faitala-Mariner and Christian Tuipulotu to club post-Christmas.
Brothers Francis and Michael Molo have also been re-signed beyond this year.
Brown takes the final spot in the club's top 30, with his contract including a club option for the 2025 season.
