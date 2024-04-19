Illawarra inmate's gruesome attack inside holding pen caught on CCTV

WARNING: Graphic content
An Illawarra inmate who stabbed an elderly prisoner 16 times in the face with a ballpoint pen was hearing voices from what he believed was a mobile phone implanted into his head.
Jason Colvin, 48, was sentenced on Friday, April 19, for the gruesome attack, as well as threatening police after he cut off his electronic monitoring ankle bracelet.
Colvin was suffering from schizophrenia at the time he was sent to Long Bail Jail, Wollongong District Court heard.
On May 6, 2023, while waiting in a holding pen outside the medical clinic, CCTV shows Colvin pacing back and forth, before he pulls an item out of his pocket and without provocation begins a frenzied assault of another prisoner.
Prison guards separate the two men and tackle Colvin to the ground, but not before he stabs the other man 16 times in the face, grabs him by the hair and punches him.
The entire attack lasts only 25 seconds, but left the other man with severe injuries to his face and upper body.
According to a later statement from the man, prior to the assault Colvin was muttering "I told you I would get you" and "When I come out of the clinic, I'll get you".
Judge Andrew Haesler, who has sentenced Colvin on other matters, said this attack was the latest in a long history of Colvin's outbursts while in jail, albeit represented an escalation in violence.
Colvin has been "almost continuously" in custody since 1993 and Judge Haesler said his time in the community could be measured in days or months.
Judge Haesler also said that conditions in the jail, which he likened to animal pens, would have been a trigger for Colvin, given his previous stints in custody.
Prior to the attack, Colvin had been released on parole and was living in East Corrimal, was medicated for his schizophrenia and reportedly doing well, however moved to the Piccadilly Inn where his condition deteriorated.
Colvin cut off the electronic monitoring bracelet around his ankle and returned to the Turner Esplanade address he had been living at.
On Monday, March 6, police arrived at that address and entered the backyard when Colvin appeared, holding a tire repair tool that had a pointed metal prong roughly 10cm in length.
Officers drew their Tasers and firearm and told Colvin to drop the tool.
Colvin instead waved the sharp metal device yelling obscenities and telling police "what for?"
Police used their taser before moving forward and securing the man, however Colvin resisted arrest, kicking at police.
Colvin was charged with resisting arrest, using an offensive weapon and threatening to use an offensive weapon with intent to prevent arrest.
In sentencing, Judge Haesler said Colvin was a "floridly mentally ill man" who committed gratuitous violence.
Ongoing issues of drug use had accentuated Colvin's pre-existing conditions, and these would need to be managed when he was eventually released in the community.
Taking all of the offending into account, Judge Haesler imposed a three year, three month jail term, with a non parole period of two years and three months. With time already served, Colvin will be eligible for release on July 5, 2025.
