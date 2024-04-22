Warilla sports trainer spent five hours on 'murder-scene clean-up', trial hears

A frail Lake Illawarra man captured the DNA of his alleged killer under his fingernails as he attempted to fight back, a trial has heard.
Matthew Davis, 31, was found dead inside his home at 7 Thomas Street wearing a blood-stained Oodie, two days after it is alleged Stephen Staff and two unidentified men fatally bashed him.
The allegations against Staff, a Warilla rugby league sports trainer, were aired on the first day of his trial at the Supreme Court in Wollongong on Monday.
The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty to murder.
Crown prosecutor Nerissa Keay told the jury Staff was one of three men who entered Davis' Lake Illawarra home, where he lived alone, on the evening of August 21, 2021.
A post-mortem revealed Mr Davis suffered blunt force trauma to his face and an injury around his neck, consistent with being held up by his clothing and choked.
Ms Keay alleged Staff handled Mr Davis around his neck and a struggle ensued, with sufficient enough contact to leave Staff's DNA under three of Mr Davis' fingernails.
"Mr Staff's DNA is on Mr Davis' hood because he was holding or handling Mr Davis by his hood around his neck area," she said.
CCTV footage played in court showed three men heading in the direction of Davis' house that night and just two of the men returning about 15 minutes later.
It takes the third man, who the Crown allege is Staff, around five hours to be seen in the footage again, carrying a plastic bag filled with heavy items.
It's alleged Staff stayed behind at Mr Davis' home to "clean the crime scene", with a blood-stained tea towel with Staff's DNA on it left in the laundry,
Staff allegedly left the home with "important evidence" including Mr Davis' phone, laptop, gaming console, and modem, which Ms Keay said potentially held information about why he was killed.
A lengthy investigation ensued and Staff was arrested in May 2022. He initially lied to police and said he denied being present at Mr Davis' home.
When he was taken to hospital after suffering a heart attack, Staff allegedly confessed to police that he was there, but didn't take part in the bashing.
"I was there before it happened, but I walked away," Staff allegedly told police.
"It was pretty cut throat, I didn't touch him, but I know who did."
Mr Davis lived in the Housing NSW property and managed a myriad of health issues, including asthma, diabetes, and osteoporosis.
The jury heard he only left the house to buy groceries and attend medical appointments.
While prosecutors said the motive for the attack wasn't clear, they heard Mr Davis struggled with gambling addiction, mostly betting on NRL games or playing online poker, and may have had unpaid debts at the time of his death.
The court also heard Staff later told family members in recorded calls from prison that effectively Mr Davis had a debt and the men were there to "give him a touch up".
Staff's legal counsel argued the DNA was found by police at the crime scene and on Mr Davis' body because Staff had tried to check his pulse and help him afterwards.
Mr Davis last had contact with his mother, who he spoke to almost daily, on the afternoon of August 21 and with online with friends at 7pm that night.
His mother contacted one of his friends two days later with concerns for her son's welfare after she hadn't heard from him.
The friend arrived at the home to find Mr Davis lying on the floor of his loungeroom, with blood stains around the wall near where his head was positioned.
He contacted emergency services and tried to perform CPR but said Mr Davis was already dead, describing his body as "very cold".
Mr Davis' mother and grandmother took to the witness stand and said they had been asked on a number of occasions by Mr Davis to borrow money, which they understood was for paying off gambling debts.
Both women said in the lead up to Mr Davis' death, his health was beginning to improve and his "life was starting to get back on track again".
The trial, before Justice Julia Lonergan, continues.
