Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Stitch up': Ex-Dragons star and dad fight hammer attack convictions

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 23 2024 - 6:04pm, first published 6:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talatau Senior Amone (left) and Talatau Junior Amone (right) embracing his lawyer Elias Tabchouri in 2023. Picture by ACM
Talatau Senior Amone (left) and Talatau Junior Amone (right) embracing his lawyer Elias Tabchouri in 2023. Picture by ACM

A former Dragons player is fighting to have convictions for a brutal rooftop hammer attack quashed after his lucrative NRL contract was torn up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.