NRL to tear up Amone's $500k contract: Dragons star won't appeal

Onetime rising St George Illawarra star Talatau 'Junior' Amone has reportedly accepted the NRL's decision to deregister his contract.
If this is the case it's highly unlikely that Amone will play for the club in season 2024.
Amone had 12 months left on his St George Illawarra $500,000 deal, but now faces an uncertain future.
That means the Dragons' plans go out the window in terms of who their preferred halves-pairing will be come March.
It was only a few months ago that skipper Ben Hunt was trying to engineer a move out of the club.
Now Hunt and new recruit Kyle Flanagan seem destined to be the starting halves in 2024, especially considering the Dragons allowed their promising young half Jayden 'Bud' Sullivan to leave for the Wests Tigers.
This drama comes after Amone was officially been stood down by the NRL after his conviction in Wollongong Local Court.
Amone narrowly avoided time behind bars following a violent hammer attack on a tradie with his father, Talatau 'Senior' Amone in Warrawong in November 2022.
The pair were found guilty of a raft of charges stemming from the November 2022 attack, including common counts of intimidation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
Junior was sentenced to two years' imprisonment, to be served in the community by way of an intensive correction order. He must also perform 300 hours of unpaid community service work.
And now the punishment has gotten even worse for the 21-year-old following the confirmation that the NRL has deregistered the player.
Amone was given five days to appeal the decision. The Daily Telegraph is reporting the youngster has accepted the decision and will not appeal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.