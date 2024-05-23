Woman accused of defrauding business of $2.5m faces 108 charges

A woman accused of defrauding her Illawarra employer of almost $2.5 million during a nine-year period is facing court on 108 charges.
The 47-year-old is accused of embezzlement and fraud for incidents that occurred from May 2015 to February 2024.
Police first started investigating the matters on April 5, 2024, on April 16 the woman was arrested at Wollongong Hospital.
She was charged with nine counts of embezzlement, allegedly totalling just over $114,500.
On May 22, following further investigations, the woman was issued with a court attendance notice for an additional 99 fraud and embezzlement charges, bringing the total to 108.
She has been granted strict conditional bail and will appear in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, May 28.
As investigations continue, officers have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.