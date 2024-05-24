Wollongong rapist jailed for assaults on two separate women

One young woman was hospitalised with suicidal thoughts while another struggled with substance abuse as the result of rapes perpetrated against them by the same man in Wollongong.
Steve Dimeski watched via video link from prison as the two women delivered victim impact statements to the District Court at his sentencing hearing, describing the profound extent of the damage his attacks had on their lives.
In March a jury found Dimeski, 24, guilty of three counts of sexual touching without consent and one count of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent causing actual bodily harm in relation to the first victim, and two counts of sexual intercourse without consent against the other.
In February 2021, Dimeski sexually touched and and raped a 19-year-old woman in a hotel room at the Novotel Wollongong Northbeach.
Then in June 2022, he raped a second 19-year-old woman in the toilets of Wollongong CBD nightspot Bevanda Bar.
Dimeski was impassive as Judge Sharon Harris jailed him on Friday for a maximum of nine years for his crimes, with a non-parole period of five and a half years.
The victim of the latter assault told the court that she suffered such significant suicidal thoughts that she was hospitalised for weeks.
Once an aspiring teacher, she had to quit her university studies, and later left a full-time job when the anniversary of the sexual assault sent her on a downward spiral.
"My innocence as a young 19-year-old without a care in the world is no longer," she said.
"What you see before you today is a broken 21-year-old that cannot trust anyone, that fears for her life when someone touches or brushes past her, and whose mental health is at an all-time low, especially after the two-week trial that we have just had."
The other victim said she suffered nightmares and sleep paralysis for over a year, developed an eating disorder, left her job, and turned to substances to numb herself.
She said the trial made her relive what had happened to her.
"I'm still so angry at you for making me view life differently," she said.
"For no longer trusting people's intentions, for making me scared of the impressions I make, for seeing the worst in people rather than the best. You make me question everything and you ruined everything."
While there was insufficient evidence to show that Dimeski, a non-drinker, targeted the victims - who were vulnerable because of their intoxication - Judge Harris was also not satisfied that his crimes involved no planning.
The first victim was vulnerable, asleep and alone in a hotel room, she said, and Dimeski raped her as she struggled against him.
Judge Harris said Dimeski's second crimes occurred when he was under police notice for the offences against the first woman - only four months prior, he'd participated in a lengthy police interview - and he showed an "utter lack of care, respect or empathy" for the victim.
Judge Harris found there were special circumstances to warrant an extended period of parole because it was his first time in custody, and said his youth meant his rehabilitation should be encouraged.
Dimeski, an apprentice carpenter from Port Kembla, had no prior criminal history.
But Judge Harris found his prospects of rehabilitation were "guarded", noting that he did not see a need for treatment.
Dimeski has continued to deny any wrongdoing.
With time served, he will become eligible for parole in September 2029.
The Crown will not take further action on other charges of sexual intercourse without consent, sexual touching without consent and attempted sexual intercourse without consent, on which the jury could not reach a verdict.
