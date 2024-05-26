Shellharbour Sharks maul premiers Gerringong Lions for sixth straight win

The Shellharbour Sharks remain the only Group Seven team yet to drop a point after downing reigning premiers Gerringong Lions 22-4 at Michael Cronin Oval on Saturday.
The Sharks sixth victory on the trot sees last season's beaten grand finalists alone on top of this year's competition standings after eight rounds.
Shellharbour produced a defensive masterclass in their latest win against a Lions team which beat them in last year's decider.
Sharks coach Abed Atallah was extremely pleased at his team's defensive display in allowing Gerringong to score only four points on Saturday.
"At the end of the day Gerringong won last year's grand final. There was nothing we could do on Saturday that would change that. Winning and picking up two competition points was all that mattered to us," Atallah said.
"Fortunately we were able to do that and in the process head to the top of the competition table."
Shellharbour started the better on Saturday and took an early 2-0 lead before a converted try to prop Matt Nicholson saw the visitors head to the halftime break 8-0 up.
The premiers needed to be next to score and did respond with a try early in the second half to reduce the margin to just four points.
The Lions then found another gear and enjoyed some good attacking periods but the Sharks defended well and then put the game out of reach with tries to Braxton Wallace and Josh Starling.
Starling was sent to the sin-bin for 10-minutes midway through the stanza but the 12-men Sharks defended bravely and held out a desperate Gerringong side from scoring any points.
"Our defence again was key to our win," Atallah said.
"We kind of continued where we left off last year with our defence. To be honest, we've probably taken it up another level, especially yesterday in limiting Gerringong to just the one try.
"Even when we were down to 12 men we defended very well, something I'm very proud of."
The Sharks coach was also proud of the fact his team has won all its games to date and sits on top of the ladder.
Though Atallah knows from previous experience not to get too carried away.
"We know the importance of getting a good start to the season but there's still a long way to go," he said.
"There's a big block of footy coming up. It's going to be really important for us and that starts with Milton next week. That's where our focus is on now.
"They're travelling really well and obviously they play today, but regardless of the result, they will be tough next week."
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs take on Kiama Knights at Bill Andriske Oval today, with Warilla-Lake South Gorillas also in action today.
The Gorillas can jump to second spot on the ladder with victory over Nowra-Bomaderry Jets at Cec Glenholmes Oval.
Round eight kicked off on Saturday with Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles downing Jamberoo Superoos 30-8 at Kevin Walsh Oval.
