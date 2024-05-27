Works stop at Shellharbour's new Hospital, or do they?

When Kiama MP Gareth Ward posed for a photo outside the new Shellharbour hospital construction site with Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer and deputy mayor Kellie Marsh to ask why works had "stopped", it turned out the answer was standing on either side of him.
As earthmoving and utilities works occur at the hospital site, there's also been an ongoing back and forth between three state government departments and the local council - all of which is available publicly online.
However, this did not make it into Mr Ward's Facebook post claiming work had stopped, nor into a question on notice, submitted to NSW parliament last week.
In recent months, thousands of pages of documents and submissions have been moving between government departments, Shellharbour council and businesses, before the project could get final sign off from the Planning department.
Submissions were received until mid-October 2023, after which Health Infrastructure - the building arm of the Health Department carrying out the hospital project - was required to respond.
It did so in March, submitting a 93-page response to submissions report along with sixteen appendices.
Then, Transport for NSW and Shellharbour City Council submitted additional responses in early April.
These focused on issues of pedestrians and vehicles - private and emergency - accessing the hospital, particularly from the already congested Dunmore Road, Shellharbour Road intersection.
In its response, Shellharbour council thanked the planning department for an extension to their time to make a comment.
The council reiterated its preferred option for a separated interchange from the Princes Motorway, across the railway line into the hospital, despite acknowledging that this will not go ahead.
"Information has been provided as part of the response to submissions detailing why this cannot be provided as part of the development," the council said.
Responding back to the council, Health Infrastructure submited a further response, outlining how it would address these concerns.
In this letter, the department noted "unprecedented construction cost escalations" would mean that Health Infrastructure would no longer have the budget to upgrade Dunmore Road and Shellharbour Road from a roundabout to traffic lights.
"[Health Infrastructure's] funding is specifically prioritised for delivering essential social infrastructure, in this case the [New Shellharbour Hospital], and there is no funding in the project budget to deliver major transport infrastructure," the department said
Instead, the Health and Transport departments and Shellharbour council will work together to upgrade the intersection.
Asked why he was raising the issue of the hospital work "stopping", alongside two people who should know about the machinations of the council, Mr Ward said his constituents wanted answers.
"Many in our community have asked me why works appear to have stopped; the government should explain its progress on moving to the next stage and if there have been any unexpected challenges in delivering this project," he said.
"If there have been unexpected delays which have had a major impact on the delivery of the project, these delays should be explained."
In a March update on the project from the government, it was confirmed that the main works contract is expected to be awarded mid-year, pending planning approval, and work would begin soon after.
Construction is expected to be complete in 2027.
A Health Infrastructure spokesperson confirmed on Monday that this remains the case.
"Work to deliver the new Shellharbour Hospital is progressing. Early works construction to prepare the site is under way and largely complete, which includes utility connections," the spokesperson said.
"The main works State Significant Development Application was submitted in September 2023 and is being assessed by the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure.
"Pending planning approval, main works construction of the new Shellharbour Hospital is on-track to start mid-2024."
For his part, Mayor Chris Homer said he believed the photo with Mr Ward and Ms Marsh was being taken to raise questions about the lack of inclusion of a maternity ward.
This remains out of the scope of the project at this stage, despite Shellharbour MP Anna Watson promising before the 2023 election to fight for a maternity ward.
Mr Homer said it was important that the planning process secured the best outcome for the hospital precinct.
"No doubt if further conversations have to be had, before works go ahead, we want to have those conversations," he said.
"And if works have to stop to have conversations to get things right, we're talking about a $700 million piece of infrastructure, you could imagine there's always conversations going on."
