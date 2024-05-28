Towradgi FIFO worker drained $40k from incarcerated man's bank account

A Towradgi dad who drained an incarcerated man's bank account of more than $40,000 got a fly-in, fly-out job in the mines to pay back the funds he stole, a court has heard.
Matthew Barnes, 38, avoided jail at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to 13 counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
Barnes claimed he was blackmailed by a man into defrauding the victim - who was in custody at the time - when he made purchases totalling $40,44.91 using the victim's bank details.
"He doesn't want to come foul of that person, that's why he went out and worked FIFO and put the money aside so it could be repaid," defence lawyer Graeme Morrison said.
Barnes gained access to the victim's bank account on December 28, 2022 using fraudulent identification documents and was able to make 13 purchases without a PIN using his mobile phone.
Tendered court documents state Barnes made three purchases at Officeworks Fairy Meadow, totalling $12,693.
He also made a $471 purchase at Myer Shellharbour, a $316 purchase at Freedom Fuel Towradgi, and a $46.30 purchase at McDonalds Fairy Meadow.
Police began investigating after the fraud was reported by the victim's mother last January.
Officers obtained bank records, a fake licence with Barnes' photograph and the victim's details on it, and tax invoices for the items purchased.
Barnes was arrested on February 15 and made admissions to being involved in the fraud scheme by making the majority of the purchases.
He said he obtained no financial advantage as cash and purchased items were passed on to a third party.
Mr Morrison told the court Barnes now has a new job and is "leading a more normal family life".
In sentencing, Magistrate Claire Girotto said the threshold to imprisonment had been crossed, however allowed Barnes to serve his sentence in the community.
"The money is there to be paid back, which is one reason you're not going in (to jail)," she said.
The magistrate said a report from community corrections stated Barnes' risk of re-offending was low.
Barnes copped a 15-month intensive correction order and must complete 200 hours of unpaid community service work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.