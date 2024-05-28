Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Towradgi FIFO worker drained $40k from incarcerated man's bank account

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
May 28 2024 - 5:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Barnes leaving Wollongong courthouse on May 28. Picture by Grace Crivellaro
Matthew Barnes leaving Wollongong courthouse on May 28. Picture by Grace Crivellaro

A Towradgi dad who drained an incarcerated man's bank account of more than $40,000 got a fly-in, fly-out job in the mines to pay back the funds he stole, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.