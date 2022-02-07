news, latest-news, South East Melbourne Phoenix, NBL, Illawarra Hawks, WEC, Wollongong, Xavier Munford, Xavier Rathan-Mayes

Illawarra's season remains hanging by a thread after falling 88-87 to the Phoenix in heart-breaking fashion on Monday night. The Hawks led by one with under a second remaining, with the referee controversially calling a foul on Xavier Rathan-Mayes against opponent Xavier Munford from outside the arc. Munford was able to nail two free throws, which was enough to secure an important win on the road. The play - which was cleared by video review - capped a massive night for Munford, who mustered 24 points and five assists. It was an impressive win for South East Melbourne, who lost four players - including Cam Gliddon - hours before the game due to a COVID scare. In their absence, Ryan Broekhoff mustered a double-double (11 points, 16 rebounds), while Mitch Creek (20 points, three assists) and Izayah Lea'fa (13 points, four boards) played key roles. Conversely, the Hawks were forced to pay for a sluggish start, after trailing by 10 at quarter time, and then nine at half time. Illawarra were superb in the third, cutting the margin to 66-63 going into the last term, before falling just short in the fourth. Tyler Harvey was superb for the Hawks with 20 points, while Sam Froling (17 points, five rebounds), Duop Reath (15 points, eight boards) and Rathan-Mayes (13 points) impressed. Illawarra were again ice cold in offence, shooting at just 43 per cent from the field. Monday night's result means that Illawarra have now lost three out of their last four games, with a season record of 6-6. Read more: Albion Park women's football teams prepare to join forces Justinian Jessup opened the scoring at the WIN Entertainment Centre, but it was the visitors who scored nine of the next 11 points. It was the Creek show early with four points and an assist. However, Reath and Tim Coenraad three-pointers dragged Illawarra into the contest, before Munford returned serve for the Phoenix as they led 16-10. While Illawarra were cold in offence, SEM took advantage at the other end, going on a 10-2 run to jump out to a 26-12 lead. However, Rathan-Mayes lifted, mustering four points as the Hawks cut the deficit to 28-18 at quarter-time. Read more: Experienced Hicks extinguishes Flames in Regional Bash semi-final Harvey got rolling early in the second, mustering two big threes as the Hawks went on an 8-0 run to pull the margin back to 28-26. However, the Phoenix again settled, scoring the next 10 points to grab a 38-26 lead, before Illawarra responded with a 6-2 run. Lachlan Baker then put up a big three, before Harvey responded from long range as the Hawks trailed 43-35. Despite a nice Harry Froling three-pointer, SEM finished strongly to open up a 47-38 advantage at half time. Munford finished the half with 12 points, while Creek (10 points, three assists) and Broekhoff (eight points, 12 rebounds) were also outstanding. After a scoreless first term, Harvey had nine points in the second, with Rathan-Mayes (eight points, four assists) and Sam Froling (eight points, two boards) leading the way for Illawarra. Jessup and Lea'Fa were instrumental for their respective sides early in the third, combining for nine points, before Harvey's two free throws cut the deficit to 53-47. Once again, the Phoenix settled, going on a 5-2 run to push their lead out to 58-49. However, as he's done so many times before, it was Harvey who lifted again, scoring five of the next seven points to pull the deficit back to 60-54. The game continued to prove an arm-wrestle, with SEM edging ahead 66-58 with just over a minute left. But, after Harvey managed two from the charity stripe, it was Sam Froling who got the crowd on their feet with a buzzer-beating three to cut the deficit to 66-63 at three-quarter time. Sam Froling continued his red-hot form early in the fourth, scoring the opening four points as the Hawks grabbed the lead for the first time since the first quarter. However, the Phoenix again had the answers, going on a 7-3 run to nudge out to a 74-70 advantage, before Rathan-Mayes and Reath both fired from long range to draw level at 76-76. But it was Munford who again proved instrumental, scoring four of the Phoenix's next six points as they edged ahead 82-80 with two minutes remaining. Creek's basket then blew the margin out to four, before Reath's three-pointer cut the deficit to one. With 45 seconds left, the Hawks forced a turnover, with Reath teeing up Rathan-Mayes for a huge dunk as the Hawks led 85-84. After a timeout was called, Antonius Cleveland then managed an intercept and dunk, before being fouled out of the game with Illawarra leading 87-84. Munford drained both ensuing free throws to cut the deficit to one. There was controversy with less than second left when the referee called a foul on Rathan-Mayes when Munford fired from long range. The decision was reviewed, with the officials giving the green light to the foul. Munford made no mistake with his first two free throws. On the rebound, Rathan-Mayes had a desperate full-court shot which fell well short, as the Phoenix prevailed 88-87.

