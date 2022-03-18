news, latest-news,

Crimes including murder, robbery and burglary have hit their lowest levels in NSW in at least 25 years, new data shows. The latest report from the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research shows there were significant decreases in crime in NSW during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Executive director Jackie Fitzgerald said this was unsurprising. Read more: 'I'll kill you': Unanderra man sent barrage of derogatory emails to partner "What was unexpected is that the downward trend was so consistent across offences," Ms Fitzgerald said. "For those offences that remained low in December 2021, it will be interesting to observe how long it takes for crime rates to return to pre-pandemic levels as NSW residents resume regular activities." Below are the most notable trends in the local government areas of the Illawarra. The rate of amphetamine trafficking in Wollongong more than doubled between 2020 and 2021. There were 106 of these crimes in 2020, which grew to 221 last year - representing a rise in the rate from 48.2 offences per 100,000 people to 100.5 per 100,000. The number of narcotic trafficking offences also rose, from three in 2020 to 21 last year. But Wollongong saw the incidence of some crimes drop, including disorderly conduct offences such as trespass, offensive conduct and offensive language. Read more: Horsley driver banned from road after ploughing through mailbox Transport regulatory offences also fell, as did possession and use of drugs other than narcotics, cannabis, amphetamines, ecstasy and cocaine. Over the past five years, the incidence of several crimes has fallen, including non-domestic violence assault, robbery, break-ins into homes, malicious damage and liquor offences, among others. But in that time, breaches of apprehended violence orders and bail have increased. There was a 39 per cent decrease in the number of arson offences in Shellharbour from 2020 to 2021. The number of break-ins into homes fell by almost 31 per cent, while sexual assaults decreased by almost 28 per cent. There were also fewer break-ins at businesses and the like, fewer thefts of vehicles and fewer cannabis possession and use offences. Read more: The newest scam Illawarra residents need to watch out for But the number of assaults on police rose from 14 to 27. Intimidation, stalking and harassment offences have risen over the past five years, however, as have AVO breaches. Intimidation, stalking and harassment offences rose by almost 80 per cent in Kiama. The Kiama area also saw a 52.2 per cent increase in the number of non-domestic violence assaults, and the number of recorded sexual offences rose from 10 to 17. But it experienced a 65 per cent drop in transport regulatory offences, and fewer malicious damage offences. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/229ebe76-3ae5-4975-af2c-3c503b07a2a3.jpg/r0_124_5472_3216_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg