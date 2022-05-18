A violent relationship culminated in Valmai Jane Birch's death in 2011, Wollongong District Court heard.
Her body was found tied up and dumped in a wheelie bin, left in the bathroom of her unit.
Advertisement
David William Bagster is facing a charge of manslaughter over her death.
The Crown prosecutor put his closing arguments to the jury today.
He directed their attention to the number of witnesses who said they had seen or heard Bagster assault Ms Birch.
Other witnesses said Ms Birch had complained to them about Bagster beating her or tying her up.
Read more:
One witness said they saw Ms Birch tied up on the floor of her unit while Bagster was there. The believed her hair was full of blood.
"Ms Birch never complained of anyone else assaulting her," he said.
"Mr Bagster told police their arguments did not turn physical, he knew Jane didn't like being tied up, Jane would not allow herself to be restrained, he had never tied her up.
"The Crown says these are lies, and he told these lies because he feared telling the truth would indicate his guilt."
The Crown also emphasised the evidence of neighbours who said they had seen movement in and around Ms Birch's home about the same time a foul smell began to emanate from the unit.
The prosecutor argued Bagster was seen around the unit around that time.
His fingerprints were found under the rim of the bin Ms Birch's body was found in, as well as on the switch of a ceiling fan the Crown says was switched on to alleviate the smell.
His DNA was found throughout the unit.
"The Crown case is a circumstantial case," the prosecutor said.
"Who bashes Jane? Mr Bagster.
"Who ties Jane up? Mr Bagster.
Advertisement
"He says he regularly washed the bins, so he must have left his fingerprints on them about the time Jane went missing."
The trial will continue tomorrow.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.