Three years ago, Cringila Public School students described what they wanted their local park to look like, decked out with mountain bike tracks, a kids playground and bushwalks.
On Wednesday, they finally saw their vision come to life.
Advertisement
Cringila's new pump track is officially open to the public, and excited BMX riders were able to take on the track for the first time.
The pump track is designed with small mounds and turns so riders can gain momentum "pumping" up and down, without having to pedal.
BMX rider Blake Mete, 16, said the new track was a fantastic place to test out his skills.
"The track feels great and it looks awesome - it is awesome," Blake said.
Blake has been riding for eight years, and he said it's the best BMX facility in the area.
"There is one more pump track at Shoalhaven heads, but this one is way better," he said.
For Cringila students Yusuf Unal and Shad Yagoub, who were part of their planning stages three years ago, it's magical to see their vision come to life.
"It felt really awesome that we all got to talk about our ideas," 11-year-old Yusuf said.
"It felt really exciting - it's great and it's something that all ages can use," 12-year-old Shad said.
The new track is a collaboration between the NSW government and Wollongong City Council, which was awarded $1.8 million funding from the $250 million Public Spaces Legacy Program (PSLP) for the Cringila Hills Recreation park.
Minister for Planning Anthony Roberts said the pump track and Cringila Recreation Park as a whole would become a sought-after destination for people coming from far and wide.
"It's somewhere where people can come that's accessible for everyone, so grandparents, grandchildren, mums, dads with their kids, it's a great place to come," he said.
"I would bring my children down from Sydney because they love mountain biking."
Advertisement
Mr Roberts said the COVID pandemic has made people realise the value of funding public spaces for mental health and wellbeing, adding that it was the biggest funding injection in a generation.
The new pump track is just one aspect of the evolving Cringila Hills Recreation Park, Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
The park also includes 12km of mountain bike trails, 3.4km of walking trails, as well as playgrounds and picnic facilities.
"This recreation park is an exciting destination to visit and the views are pretty extraordinary too," Cr Bradbery said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.