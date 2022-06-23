Wollongong Council has spent more than $1 million this financial year upgrading its playgrounds, with much of the work taking place in the past few months.
The council is on track to complete seven upgrades during the 2021-22 financial year, which ends in 10 days.
Advertisement
This means it will have completed 84 playground upgrades since 2014, when it launched an ambitious plan to upgrade all of the city's play areas by 2024.
The council's Play Wollongong Strategy aimed to upgrade all 155 playgrounds in the local government area over 10 years, but the Mercury revealed In March that only about half of the playgrounds had so far been upgraded.
The program received a welcome boost in the past few months.
Last week alone, three new playgrounds were unveiled at Bulli Beach Reserve; Rae Crescent Reserve, Balgownie; and Rube Hargrave Park, Clifton.
Preparations and onsite works to renew the three playgrounds commenced in April, with the cost of replacing the three playgrounds at $450,000.
The council has started work on two new playgrounds in Cawley Park, Russel Vale, and at Wongawilli Community Hall.
A council spokeswoman said both were on track for completion by the end of the month and brings the total spend in the 2021-22 financial year to more than $1 million.
"This financial year, Wollongong Council has completed upgrades to four playgrounds, with works expected to be completed on another three playgrounds and two soft fall replacements by the end of the financial year," the spokeswoman said.
"The total cost for these upgrades is estimated at $1,060,000."
The spokeswoman said the council had renewed 79 playgrounds between July 2014 May 24, 2022.
"This figure does not include the three newly completed playgrounds at Bulli, Balgownie and Clifton, nor does it include the three playground upgrades that are due to be completed by the end of the financial year," she said.
The spokeswoman said the council "takes a strategic approach to managing our playgrounds".
"Council arranges an annual independent safety audit of all playgrounds, which is the main determinant for which playgrounds are upgraded each year," she said.
"It's all part of our strategy to make play a priority by investing and upgrading in our existing playgrounds.
"People of all ages and abilities enjoy play and these spaces are valued by all members of our community, especially children."
Details: To find a council playground click here or here
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.