Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Coniston man sentenced for peak-hour Burelli Street brawl

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated June 21 2022 - 8:04am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burelli Street bus stops in 2014. Picture:Christopher Chan

A Coniston man who waved a knife during a peak-hour brawl on Burelli Street has avoided jail time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.